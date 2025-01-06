Top hospitals for 2025, per Women's Choice Awards

The Women's Choice Award released its annual list of best hospitals Dec. 15, recognizing nearly 1,500 facilities nationwide for exceptional women's healthcare.

The organization examined 4,675 hospitals' performance across 14 service lines or categories using the most recent publicly available clinical data and HCAHPS scores from CMS, along with national accreditation information.

To understand what matters most to female healthcare consumers and guide its ranking methodology, Women's Choice Award previously surveyed tens of thousands of women and conducted consumer experience research with the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.

In total, 1,483 hospitals were recognized in at least one award category. About 150 hospitals earned recognition in at least nine categories, a spokesperson told Becker's Jan. 6.



See the full list of recipients here.