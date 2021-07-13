Top 25 places to live, per US News

Listen
Boulder, Colo. has been named the top place to live in the United States. Here are the top 25 places to live in the country, according to a July 13 U.S. News & World Report annual ranking.
Rankings are based on five categories: net migration, job market, housing affordability, quality of life and desirability.
Top 25 places to live:
- Boulder, Colo.
- Raleigh & Durham, N.C.
- Huntsville, Ala.
- Fayetteville, Ark.
- Austin, Texas
- Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Naples, Fla.
- Portland, Maine
- Sarasota, Fla.
- Portland, Ore.
- Boise, Idaho
- Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Denver
- San Francisco
- Madison, Wis.
- Fort Collins, Colo.
- Melbourne, Fla.
- Seattle
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Green Bay, Wis.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Salt Lake City
- Spartanburg, S.C.
- Omaha, Neb.