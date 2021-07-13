Top 25 places to live, per US News

Boulder, Colo. has been named the top place to live in the United States. Here are the top 25 places to live in the country, according to a July 13 U.S. News & World Report annual ranking.

Rankings are based on five categories: net migration, job market, housing affordability, quality of life and desirability.

Top 25 places to live:

  1. Boulder, Colo.

  2. Raleigh & Durham, N.C.

  3. Huntsville, Ala.

  4. Fayetteville, Ark.

  5. Austin, Texas

  6. Colorado Springs, Colo.

  7. Naples, Fla.

  8. Portland, Maine

  9. Sarasota, Fla.

  10. Portland, Ore.

  11. Boise, Idaho

  12. Ann Arbor, Mich.

  13. Des Moines, Iowa

  14. Denver

  15. San Francisco

  16. Madison, Wis.

  17. Fort Collins, Colo.

  18. Melbourne, Fla.

  19. Seattle

  20. Charlotte, N.C.

  21. Green Bay, Wis.

  22. Jacksonville, Fla.

  23. Salt Lake City

  24. Spartanburg, S.C.

  25. Omaha, Neb.

