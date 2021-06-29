Top 25 communities for healthcare access: hospital beds, primary care providers + more

U.S. News & World Report partnered with the Aetna Foundation to rank the top 25 communities for healthcare access nationwide, according to a June 29 report.
The ranking evaluated communities based on three metrics: the percentage of the population without health insurance, the availability of hospital beds and the availability of primary care providers. The overall score factors in other metrics, such as unemployment rates, access to large grocery stores and prevalence of heart disease.
Here are the top 25 communities for health access:
1. Olmsted County, Minn.
Access to care score: 100
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 77.7
2. Montour County, Pa.
Access to care score: 98.4
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 58.1
3. Suffolk County, Mass.
Access to care score: 98.0
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 58.8
4. Johnson County, Iowa
Access to care score: 97.4
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 68.7
5. Perry County, Ky.
Access to care score: 96.1
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 27.6
6. Boyd County, Ky.
Access to care score: 96.0
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 36.7
7. District of Columbia
Access to care score: 95.6
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 58.0
8. Dickinson County, Mich.
Access to care score: 94.9
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 66.0
9 (tie). Salem, Va.
Access to care score: 94.2
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 59.2
9 (tie). Cabell County, W.Va.
Access to care score: 94.2
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 27.6
11. Cerro Gordo County, Iowa
Access to care score: 93.1
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 63.9
12. Baltimore, Md.
Access to care score: 91.1
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 34.9
13. Sangamon County, Ill.
Access to care score: 90.2
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 47.9
14. Charlottesville, Va.
Access to care score: 90.0
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 60.1
15. Emporia, Va.
Access to care score: 89.7
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 14.9
16. New York County, N.Y.
Access to care score: 89.0
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 66.6
17. Fredericksburg, Va.
Access to care score: 88.3
Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability
Overall score: 54.3
18. Ohio County, W.Va.
Access to care score: 88.2
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 47.9
19. Peoria County, Ill.
Access to care score: 87.3
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 40.9
20. Monongalia County, W. Va.
Access to care score: 86.1
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 50.1
21. McCracken County, Ky.
Access to care score: 85.9
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 41.2
22. Washtenaw County, Mich.
Access to care score: 85.7
Performs best in: primary care provider availability
Overall score: 69.7
23. Marion County, Iowa
Access to care score: 85.5
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 72.2
24. Hinds County, Miss.
Access to care score: 84.7
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 27.2
25. Kennebec County, Maine
Access to care score: 84.3
Performs best in: hospital bed availability
Overall score: 58.4