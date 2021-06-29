Top 25 communities for healthcare access: hospital beds, primary care providers + more

U.S. News & World Report partnered with the Aetna Foundation to rank the top 25 communities for healthcare access nationwide, according to a June 29 report.

The ranking evaluated communities based on three metrics: the percentage of the population without health insurance, the availability of hospital beds and the availability of primary care providers. The overall score factors in other metrics, such as unemployment rates, access to large grocery stores and prevalence of heart disease.

Here are the top 25 communities for health access:

1. Olmsted County, Minn.

Access to care score: 100

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 77.7



2. Montour County, Pa.

Access to care score: 98.4

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 58.1



3. Suffolk County, Mass.

Access to care score: 98.0

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 58.8



4. Johnson County, Iowa

Access to care score: 97.4

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 68.7



5. Perry County, Ky.

Access to care score: 96.1

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 27.6



6. Boyd County, Ky.

Access to care score: 96.0

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 36.7



7. District of Columbia

Access to care score: 95.6

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 58.0



8. Dickinson County, Mich.

Access to care score: 94.9

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 66.0



9 (tie). Salem, Va.

Access to care score: 94.2

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 59.2

9 (tie). Cabell County, W.Va.

Access to care score: 94.2

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 27.6

11. Cerro Gordo County, Iowa

Access to care score: 93.1

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 63.9

12. Baltimore, Md.

Access to care score: 91.1

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 34.9

13. Sangamon County, Ill.

Access to care score: 90.2

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 47.9

14. Charlottesville, Va.

Access to care score: 90.0

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 60.1



15. Emporia, Va.

Access to care score: 89.7

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 14.9



16. New York County, N.Y.

Access to care score: 89.0

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 66.6



17. Fredericksburg, Va.

Access to care score: 88.3

Performs best in: hospital bed availability; primary care provider availability

Overall score: 54.3



18. Ohio County, W.Va.

Access to care score: 88.2

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 47.9



19. Peoria County, Ill.

Access to care score: 87.3

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 40.9



20. Monongalia County, W. Va.

Access to care score: 86.1

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 50.1



21. McCracken County, Ky.

Access to care score: 85.9

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 41.2



22. Washtenaw County, Mich.

Access to care score: 85.7

Performs best in: primary care provider availability

Overall score: 69.7



23. Marion County, Iowa

Access to care score: 85.5

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 72.2



24. Hinds County, Miss.

Access to care score: 84.7

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 27.2



25. Kennebec County, Maine

Access to care score: 84.3

Performs best in: hospital bed availability

Overall score: 58.4