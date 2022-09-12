Top 10 radiation oncology residency programs, ranked by physicians 

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston offers the best clinical training in radiation oncology, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and handwritten reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data, and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for radiation oncology, based on reputation scores:

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School (Boston)

4. University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)

5. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.)

6. Stanford Healthcare (Palo Alto, Calif.)

7. Cleveland Clinic

8. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

9. Washington University in St. Louis

10. University of California (San Francisco)