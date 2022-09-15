Top 10 pediatrics residency programs, ranked by physicians

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia offers the best clinical training in pediatrics, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for pediatrics, based on reputation scores:

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2. Children's Hospital/Boston Medical Center

3. Cincinnati (Ohio) Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. University of Washington (Seattle)

5. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

6. University of Colorado (Aurora)

7. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

8. Children's National Medical Center (Washington, D.C.)

9. Nationwide Children's Hospital/Ohio State University (Columbus)

10. UPMC Medical Education (Pittsburgh)