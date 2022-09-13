Top 10 family medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians 

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital offers the best clinical training in family medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and handwritten reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data, and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for family medicine, based on reputation scores:

1. Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital

2. John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas)

3. University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

4. Ventura (Calif.) County Medical Center

5. University of California (San Francisco)

6. Greater Lawrence (Mass.) Family Health Center

7. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (La Crosse, Wis.)

8. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

9. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester, Minn.)

10. Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Eau Claire, Wis.)