Top 10 AI-ready cities

San Francisco is the most artificial intelligence-ready city of 2024, according to AI market research firm Avantis.

The company compiled a top 10 list after evaluating 21 cities on five factors: number of AI-related job postings, AI-related events, AI businesses, the AI Readiness Index from think tank Oliver Wyman Forum, and searches for generative AI terms.

Here are the 10 most AI-ready cities, according to the report shared with Becker's:

1. San Francisco

2. London

3. Tokyo

4. Singapore

5. New York City

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Paris

8. Amsterdam

9. Berlin

10. Boston