Top 10 AI-ready cities

San Francisco is the most artificial intelligence-ready city of 2024, according to AI market research firm Avantis.
The company compiled a top 10 list after evaluating 21 cities on five factors: number of AI-related job postings, AI-related events, AI businesses, the AI Readiness Index from think tank Oliver Wyman Forum, and searches for generative AI terms.
Here are the 10 most AI-ready cities, according to the report shared with Becker's:
1. San Francisco
2. London
3. Tokyo
4. Singapore
5. New York City
6. Washington, D.C.
7. Paris
8. Amsterdam
9. Berlin
10. Boston