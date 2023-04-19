The gender pay gap persists — but in some states, it's narrowing

Vermont is the top state for closing the gender pay gap over five years, and Wyoming is where the wage gap widened the most during that period, according to an analysis by moneyzine.com.

Moneyzine.com examined Census Bureau American Community Survey data from 2017 to 2021 (the most recent year available).

Using the median earnings for male and female civilian employed individuals aged 16 years and older with earnings, moneyzine.com calculated the most recent gender pay gap; the percentage women's median earnings have increased in the five-year period; and the five-year difference in gender pay gap between 2017 and 2021.

Moneyzine.com said it also examined the five-year percentage increase for men's median earnings.

The top 10 states that have most closed the gender pay gap in the past five years, according to the analysis:

Vermont (12 percent decrease)

Idaho (8 percent)

Rhode Island (7 percent)

Illinois (6 percent)

Virginia (6 percent)

New Hampshire (5 percent)

Oklahoma (4 percent)

Kentucky (4 percent)

Arkansas (4 percent)

New York (4 percent)



States where the gender pay gap has widened the most, according to the analysis:



Wyoming (5 percent increase)

Hawaii (4 percent)

North Dakota (3 percent)

Montana (3 percent)

Arizona (3 percent)

Delaware (2 percent)

To read more about the analysis, click here.