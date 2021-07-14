States with the highest, lowest shares of overweight, obese youth

Kentucky has the highest proportion of youth who are overweight or obese of all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., according to a ranking from personal finance website WalletHub.

The ranking is based on an analysis that compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 15 indicators of youth risk. Metrics included teen pregnancy rate, labor force participation rate among youth ages 16 to 24, and share of overweight and obese youth ages 18 to 24. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the states with the highest shares of overweight and obese youth, according to the analysis:

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Kentucky

2. Mississippi

3. Louisiana

4. Kansas

5. Delaware

5. Oklahoma

Here are the states with the lowest shares of overweight, obese youth, according to the analysis:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Vermont

3. Colorado

4. Massachusetts

5. New Jersey