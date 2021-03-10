States ranked by opioid misuse rates

Alabama and Oregon are tied for the highest rate of opioid misuse in the U.S., according to a Kaiser Family Foundation ranking released March 10.

The ranking is based on 2018-19 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national survey on drug use and the HHS agency's data archive. The percentages reflect the number of people age 12 or older who reported opioid misuse — including heroin and pain relievers — in the last year.

From 2018-19, the national rate of reported opioid misuse was 3.7 percent.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties.

Alabama — 5.3 percent

Oregon — 5.3

Kentucky — 4.8

Colorado — 4.7

Kansas — 4.7

Montana — 4.7

Washington — 4.6

Alaska — 4.5

District of Columbia — 4.5

Iowa — 4.5

Louisiana — 4.5

Idaho — 4.4

Mississippi — 4.4

Arizona — 4.3

Hawaii — 4.3

Ohio — 4.3

Nevada — 4.1

Oklahoma — 4.1

Wisconsin — 4.1

Michigan — 4

Florida — 3.9

New Mexico — 3.9

California — 3.8

Delaware — 3.8

Indiana — 3.7

Minnesota — 3.7

North Carolina — 3.6

North Dakota — 3.6

Utah — 3.6

Arkansas — 3.5

Georgia — 3.5

Missouri — 3.5

South Carolina — 3.5

Texas — 3.5

Vermont — 3.5

Virginia — 3.5

Maryland — 3.4

Tennessee — 3.3

Connecticut — 3.2

Pennsylvania — 3.2

Maine — 3.1

New Hampshire — 3.1

New Jersey — 3.1

Rhode Island — 3.1

Massachusetts — 2.9

West Virginia — 2.9

New York — 2.8

Wyoming — 2.7

Illinois — 2.5

Nebraska — 2.4

South Dakota — 2.4



More articles on rankings and ratings:

22 US hospitals among Newsweek's 100 best in the world

10 best cities for women in tech

5 top states for healthcare, ranked by US News & World Report

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.