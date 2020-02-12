States ranked by HIV death rates
The mortality rate for HIV-positive individuals in Washington, D.C., is three times higher than in Maryland, which has the highest rate of any U.S. state, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on 2017 data from the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention. The data includes the death of any HIV-positive individual, regardless of the cause of death.
In 2017, the national HIV death rate was 5.9 deaths per 100,000 population.
Here's how each state and Washington stack up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.
1. District of Columbia — 38.5 deaths per 100,000 population
2. Maryland — 11.8
3. Florida — 11.6
4. New York — 10.6
5. Louisiana — 10.3
6. Georgia — 9.2
7. Mississippi — 8.7
8. New Jersey — 8.5
9. Delaware — 8
10. South Carolina — 7.8
11. Nevada — 6.9
12. U.S. Virgin Islands — 6.8
13. Connecticut — 6.4
14. North Carolina — 6.3
15. Texas — 6.1
16. Alabama — 6
17. United States — 5.9
18. Pennsylvania — 5.8
19. Tennessee — 5.6
20. California — 5.2
21. Massachusetts — 5
22. Illinois — 4.6
23. Arkansas — 4.2
24. Missouri — 4.1
25. Virginia — 4
26. Ohio — 3.8
27. Kentucky — 3.5
28. Arizona — 3.4
Indiana — 3.4
Rhode Island — 3.4
29. Oklahoma — 3.3
Oregon — 3.3
30. Michigan — 3.2
31. Hawaii — 3
Maine — 3
32. Colorado — 2.8
Washington — 2.8
33. Nebraska — 2.2
Vermont — 2.2
34. Wisconsin — 2.1
35. Kansas — 2
Minnesota — 2
West Virginia — 2
36. New Hampshire — 1.8
37. Iowa — 1.6
38. Montana — 1.5
New Mexico — 1.5
39. Idaho — 1.4
40. Alaska — 1.3
Wyoming — 1.3
41. South Dakota — 1.1
42. Utah — 0.9
43. North Dakota — 0.5
