States ranked by HIV death rates

The mortality rate for HIV-positive individuals in Washington, D.C., is three times higher than in Maryland, which has the highest rate of any U.S. state, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2017 data from the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention. The data includes the death of any HIV-positive individual, regardless of the cause of death.

In 2017, the national HIV death rate was 5.9 deaths per 100,000 population.

Here's how each state and Washington stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

1. District of Columbia — 38.5 deaths per 100,000 population

2. Maryland — 11.8

3. Florida — 11.6

4. New York — 10.6

5. Louisiana — 10.3

6. Georgia — 9.2

7. Mississippi — 8.7

8. New Jersey — 8.5

9. Delaware — 8

10. South Carolina — 7.8

11. Nevada — 6.9

12. U.S. Virgin Islands — 6.8

13. Connecticut — 6.4

14. North Carolina — 6.3

15. Texas — 6.1

16. Alabama — 6

17. United States — 5.9

18. Pennsylvania — 5.8

19. Tennessee — 5.6

20. California — 5.2

21. Massachusetts — 5

22. Illinois — 4.6

23. Arkansas — 4.2

24. Missouri — 4.1

25. Virginia — 4

26. Ohio — 3.8

27. Kentucky — 3.5

28. Arizona — 3.4

Indiana — 3.4

Rhode Island — 3.4

29. Oklahoma — 3.3

Oregon — 3.3

30. Michigan — 3.2

31. Hawaii — 3

Maine — 3

32. Colorado — 2.8

Washington — 2.8

33. Nebraska — 2.2

Vermont — 2.2

34. Wisconsin — 2.1

35. Kansas — 2

Minnesota — 2

West Virginia — 2

36. New Hampshire — 1.8

37. Iowa — 1.6

38. Montana — 1.5

New Mexico — 1.5

39. Idaho — 1.4

40. Alaska — 1.3

Wyoming — 1.3

41. South Dakota — 1.1

42. Utah — 0.9

43. North Dakota — 0.5

