States ranked by health outcomes, healthy behaviors: Commonwealth Fund

Hawaii and Massachusetts were the top two ranked states in the composite measure capturing health outcomes and healthy behaviors in Commonwealth Fund's "2023 Scorecard of State Health System Performance."

The report was published June 22 and is generally based on data from 2021, evaluating all 50 states across 58 performance indicators. Below is how states ranked on health outcomes and healthy behaviors. This ranking was based on 10 indicators, including measures of premature death, health status, health risk behaviors and factors (such as smoking and obesity), and tooth loss.

The five lowest-ranked states all had premature death rates "far above average and that increased dramatically during the pandemic," — an increase that was driven by both COVID-19 and overdose deaths, according to the report.

The ranking includes ties.

1. Hawaii

1. Massachusetts

3. Utah

4. New Jersey

5. Minnesota

6. New York

7. Connecticut

8. Washington

9. New Hampshire

10. California

11. Colorado

12. Nebraska

12. Rhode Island

14. Maryland

15. Idaho

16. Illinois

17. Vermont

18. Virginia

19. Wisconsin

20. District of Columbia

21. North Dakota

22. Oregon

23. Pennsylvania

24. Iowa

25. Florida

26. Kansas

27. Delaware

28. Montana

29. Texas

30. Maine

30. North Carolina

32. Arizona

33. Georgia

34. Michigan

34. Wyoming

36. Nevada

37. South Dakota

38. Indiana

39. Ohio

40. Missouri

41. Alaska

42. South Carolina

43. Alabama

44. Oklahoma

45. Tennessee

46. Louisiana

47. New Mexico

48. Arkansas

49. Kentucky

50. Mississippi

51. West Virginia