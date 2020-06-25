States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 25

Mackenzie Bean 

New York still has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state and the District of Columbia between Feb. 29 and June 22. The below figures represent data as of June 25 at 9 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.

The 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29: 

  1. New York — 389,666 confirmed cases 
  2. California — 195,571
  3. New Jersey — 169,892
  4. Illinois — 138,540
  5. Texas — 125,921
  6. Florida — 109,014
  7. Massachusetts — 107,611
  8. Pennsylvania — 83,191
  9. Georgia — 69,381
  10. Michigan — 68,555
  11. Maryland — 65,337
  12. Arizona — 59,974
  13. Virginia — 59,946
  14. North Carolina — 56,174
  15. Louisiana — 52,477
  16. Ohio — 46,759
  17. Connecticut — 45,913
  18. Indiana — 43,140
  19. Tennessee — 37,235
  20. Minnesota — 33,763
  21. Alabama — 31,624
  22. Colorado — 31,155
  23. Washington — 29,869
  24. South Carolina — 27,842
  25. Iowa — 26,601
  26. Wisconsin — 25,763
  27. Mississippi — 23,424
  28. Missouri — 18,868
  29. Utah — 18,784
  30. Nebraska — 18,221
  31. Arkansas — 17,375
  32. Rhode Island — 16,606
  33. Kentucky — 14,363
  34. Nevada — 14,362
  35. Kansas — 12,880
  36. Oklahoma — 11,510
  37. New Mexico — 10,990
  38. Delaware — 10,889
  39. District of Columbia — 10,128
  40. Oregon — 7,444
  41. South Dakota — 6,419
  42. New Hampshire — 5,598
  43. Idaho — 4,645
  44. North Dakota — 3,362
  45. Maine — 3,017
  46. West Virginia — 2,629
  47. Wyoming — 1,282
  48. Vermont — 1,184
  49. Hawaii — 835
  50. Alaska — 792
  51. Montana — 766

