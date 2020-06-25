States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 25
New York still has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.
The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state and the District of Columbia between Feb. 29 and June 22. The below figures represent data as of June 25 at 9 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.
The 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:
- New York — 389,666 confirmed cases
- California — 195,571
- New Jersey — 169,892
- Illinois — 138,540
- Texas — 125,921
- Florida — 109,014
- Massachusetts — 107,611
- Pennsylvania — 83,191
- Georgia — 69,381
- Michigan — 68,555
- Maryland — 65,337
- Arizona — 59,974
- Virginia — 59,946
- North Carolina — 56,174
- Louisiana — 52,477
- Ohio — 46,759
- Connecticut — 45,913
- Indiana — 43,140
- Tennessee — 37,235
- Minnesota — 33,763
- Alabama — 31,624
- Colorado — 31,155
- Washington — 29,869
- South Carolina — 27,842
- Iowa — 26,601
- Wisconsin — 25,763
- Mississippi — 23,424
- Missouri — 18,868
- Utah — 18,784
- Nebraska — 18,221
- Arkansas — 17,375
- Rhode Island — 16,606
- Kentucky — 14,363
- Nevada — 14,362
- Kansas — 12,880
- Oklahoma — 11,510
- New Mexico — 10,990
- Delaware — 10,889
- District of Columbia — 10,128
- Oregon — 7,444
- South Dakota — 6,419
- New Hampshire — 5,598
- Idaho — 4,645
- North Dakota — 3,362
- Maine — 3,017
- West Virginia — 2,629
- Wyoming — 1,282
- Vermont — 1,184
- Hawaii — 835
- Alaska — 792
- Montana — 766
To learn more, click here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
States ranked by time taken for COVID-19 cases to double
10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News
US states ranked by heart disease-related death rates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.