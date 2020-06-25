States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases — June 25

New York still has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Montana has the least, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state and the District of Columbia between Feb. 29 and June 22. The below figures represent data as of June 25 at 9 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.

The 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:

New York — 389,666 confirmed cases California — 195,571 New Jersey — 169,892 Illinois — 138,540 Texas — 125,921 Florida — 109,014 Massachusetts — 107,611 Pennsylvania — 83,191 Georgia — 69,381 Michigan — 68,555 Maryland — 65,337 Arizona — 59,974 Virginia — 59,946 North Carolina — 56,174 Louisiana — 52,477 Ohio — 46,759 Connecticut — 45,913 Indiana — 43,140 Tennessee — 37,235 Minnesota — 33,763 Alabama — 31,624 Colorado — 31,155 Washington — 29,869 South Carolina — 27,842 Iowa — 26,601 Wisconsin — 25,763 Mississippi — 23,424 Missouri — 18,868 Utah — 18,784 Nebraska — 18,221 Arkansas — 17,375 Rhode Island — 16,606 Kentucky — 14,363 Nevada — 14,362 Kansas — 12,880 Oklahoma — 11,510 New Mexico — 10,990 Delaware — 10,889 District of Columbia — 10,128 Oregon — 7,444 South Dakota — 6,419 New Hampshire — 5,598 Idaho — 4,645 North Dakota — 3,362 Maine — 3,017 West Virginia — 2,629 Wyoming — 1,282 Vermont — 1,184 Hawaii — 835 Alaska — 792 Montana — 766

