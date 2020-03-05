States ranked by cancer death rates

Kentucky has the highest cancer mortality rate of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 1999-2018 data on underlying and multiple causes of death from the CDC's Wonder Online Database.

In 2018, the nation's age-adjusted cancer death rate was 149.1 deaths per 100,000 population.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes a tie and results in a numerical listing of 50.

1. Kentucky — 181.6 cancer deaths per 100,000 population

2. Mississippi — 179.7

3. West Virginia — 179.5

4. Oklahoma — 178.1

5. Alabama — 170.4

6. Louisiana — 169

7. Arkansas — 168.8

8. Tennessee — 168

9. Indiana — 165.7

10. Missouri — 165.3

11. Ohio — 165.2

12. Maine — 162.1

13. Michigan — 161.1

14. Delaware — 159.4

15. South Carolina — 157.3

16. Pennsylvania — 156.6

17. Kansas — 156.4

18. Vermont — 156

19. District of Columbia — 155.6

20. Iowa — 155.3

21. North Carolina — 154.2

22. Illinois — 153.5

23. Georgia — 152.4

24. Rhode Island — 151.6

25. Wisconsin — 151.5

26. Oregon — 150.6

27. Nebraska — 150.5

28. Maryland — 149.9

29. Idaho — 149.5

30. Virginia — 149.3

31. Nevada — 146.5

32. Washington — 145.3

33. North Dakota — 145.2

South Dakota — 145.2

34. New Hampshire — 143.7

35. Minnesota — 143.1

36. Texas — 142.9

37. Massachusetts — 142.8

38. Florida — 141.7

39. Alaska — 141.5

40. New Jersey — 141.3

41. Montana — 140.7

42. Wyoming — 140.6

43. New York — 138.2

44. New Mexico — 136.4

45. California — 135

46. Connecticut — 134.1

47. Arizona — 131.9

48. Colorado — 127.6

49. Hawaii — 123.5

50. Utah — 120

More articles on rankings and ratings:

7 healthcare providers make list of 'world's most ethical companies'

107 EDs honored for sepsis outcomes

20 most overweight US cities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.