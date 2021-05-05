States ranked by average hospitalizations for firearm injury

Between 2006 and 2016, 547,821 inpatient hospitalizations in the U.S. were for a firearm injury, according to a new database from the Rand Corp., a healthcare policy think tank.

The database, released this year, provides a state-level look at inpatient hospitalizations for firearm injury using several data sources. One of the rankings in Rand Corp.'s new report is the mean estimated hospitalization rate for household firearm injury in each state from the years 2000 through 2016.

Below, all 50 states are ranked by their average firearm injury hospitalization rate in the six-year time frame, per 100,000 residents:

24 per 100,000 residents

Louisiana

18 per 100,000

Tennessee

16 per 100,000

Alabama

Maryland

Missouri



14 per 100,000

Michigan

13 per 100,000

Arizona

Illinois

Georgia

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina



12 per 100,000

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Nevada

Pennsylvania



11 per 100,000

Florida

Oklahoma



10 per 100,000

Indiana

Kansas

Ohio

Texas

West Virginia



9 per 100,000

Alaska

Kentucky

8 per 100,000

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Virgina

7 per 100,000

Colorado

Connecticut

Nebraska

Wisconsin

6 per 100,000

Oregon

Rhode Island

Washington

5 per 100,000

Idaho

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Montana

South Dakota

Utah

Wyoming



4 per 100,000

Iowa

North Dakota

3 per 100,000

Maine

New Hampshire

Vermont

2 per 100,000

Hawaii

Read the full report here.

