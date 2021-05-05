States ranked by average hospitalizations for firearm injury
Between 2006 and 2016, 547,821 inpatient hospitalizations in the U.S. were for a firearm injury, according to a new database from the Rand Corp., a healthcare policy think tank.
The database, released this year, provides a state-level look at inpatient hospitalizations for firearm injury using several data sources. One of the rankings in Rand Corp.'s new report is the mean estimated hospitalization rate for household firearm injury in each state from the years 2000 through 2016.
Below, all 50 states are ranked by their average firearm injury hospitalization rate in the six-year time frame, per 100,000 residents:
24 per 100,000 residents
Louisiana
18 per 100,000
Tennessee
16 per 100,000
Alabama
Maryland
Missouri
14 per 100,000
Michigan
13 per 100,000
Arizona
Illinois
Georgia
Mississippi
North Carolina
South Carolina
12 per 100,000
Arkansas
California
Delaware
Nevada
Pennsylvania
11 per 100,000
Florida
Oklahoma
10 per 100,000
Indiana
Kansas
Ohio
Texas
West Virginia
9 per 100,000
Alaska
Kentucky
8 per 100,000
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Virgina
7 per 100,000
Colorado
Connecticut
Nebraska
Wisconsin
6 per 100,000
Oregon
Rhode Island
Washington
5 per 100,000
Idaho
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Montana
South Dakota
Utah
Wyoming
4 per 100,000
Iowa
North Dakota
3 per 100,000
Maine
New Hampshire
Vermont
2 per 100,000
Hawaii
Read the full report here.
