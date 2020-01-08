States ranked by amount of adult smokers
West Virginia contains the most residents who report smoking of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Nationwide, 16 percent of American adults reported smoking every day or some days.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 14.
1. West Virginia — 25 percent of adults report smoking
2. Kentucky — 23 percent
Arkansas —23 percent
3. Indiana — 21 percent
Tennessee — 21 percent
Mississippi — 21 percent
Louisiana — 21 percent
Ohio — 21 percent
4. Oklahoma — 20 percent
5. Missouri — 19 percent
Alabama — 19 percent
North Dakota — 19 percent
Alaska — 19 percent
South Dakota — 19 percent
Michigan — 19 percent
Wyoming — 19 percent
6. South Carolina — 18 percent
Montana — 18 percent
Maine — 18 percent
7. North Carolina — 17 percent
Kansas — 17 percent
Pennsylvania — 17 percent
Iowa — 17 percent
Delaware — 17 percent
8. Wisconsin — 16 percent
Georgia — 16 percent
Nebraska — 16 percent
Nevada — 16 percent
New Hampshire — 16 percent
Oregon — 16 percent
9. Illinois — 15 percent
New Mexico — 15 percent
Minnesota — 15 percent
Virginia — 15 percent
Idaho — 15 percent
Rhode Island — 15 percent
10. Colorado — 14 percent
Florida — 14 percent
Texas — 14 percent
Arizona — 14 percent
Vermont — 14 percent
11. Massachusetts — 13 percent
Hawaii — 13 percent
New Jersey — 13 percent
New York — 13 percent
Maryland — 13 percent
12. Connecticut — 12 percent
Washington — 12 percent
13. California — 11 percent
14. Utah — 9 percent
