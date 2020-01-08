States ranked by amount of adult smokers

West Virginia contains the most residents who report smoking of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 16 percent of American adults reported smoking every day or some days.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 14.

1. West Virginia — 25 percent of adults report smoking

2. Kentucky — 23 percent
    Arkansas —23 percent

3. Indiana — 21 percent
    Tennessee — 21 percent
    Mississippi — 21 percent
    Louisiana — 21 percent
    Ohio — 21 percent

4. Oklahoma — 20 percent

5. Missouri — 19 percent
    Alabama — 19 percent
    North Dakota — 19 percent
    Alaska — 19 percent
    South Dakota — 19 percent
    Michigan — 19 percent
    Wyoming — 19 percent

6. South Carolina — 18 percent
    Montana — 18 percent
    Maine — 18 percent

7. North Carolina — 17 percent
    Kansas — 17 percent
    Pennsylvania — 17 percent
    Iowa — 17 percent
    Delaware — 17 percent

8. Wisconsin — 16 percent
    Georgia — 16 percent
    Nebraska — 16 percent
    Nevada — 16 percent
    New Hampshire — 16 percent
    Oregon — 16 percent

9. Illinois — 15 percent
    New Mexico — 15 percent
    Minnesota — 15 percent
    Virginia — 15 percent
    Idaho — 15 percent
    Rhode Island — 15 percent

10. Colorado — 14 percent
      Florida — 14 percent
      Texas — 14 percent
      Arizona — 14 percent
      Vermont — 14 percent

11. Massachusetts — 13 percent
      Hawaii — 13 percent
      New Jersey — 13 percent
      New York — 13 percent
      Maryland — 13 percent

12. Connecticut — 12 percent
      Washington — 12 percent

13. California — 11 percent

14. Utah — 9 percent

