States ranked by amount of adult smokers

West Virginia contains the most residents who report smoking of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 16 percent of American adults reported smoking every day or some days.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 14.

1. West Virginia — 25 percent of adults report smoking



2. Kentucky — 23 percent

Arkansas —23 percent



3. Indiana — 21 percent

Tennessee — 21 percent

Mississippi — 21 percent

Louisiana — 21 percent

Ohio — 21 percent



4. Oklahoma — 20 percent



5. Missouri — 19 percent

Alabama — 19 percent

North Dakota — 19 percent

Alaska — 19 percent

South Dakota — 19 percent

Michigan — 19 percent

Wyoming — 19 percent



6. South Carolina — 18 percent

Montana — 18 percent

Maine — 18 percent



7. North Carolina — 17 percent

Kansas — 17 percent

Pennsylvania — 17 percent

Iowa — 17 percent

Delaware — 17 percent



8. Wisconsin — 16 percent

Georgia — 16 percent

Nebraska — 16 percent

Nevada — 16 percent

New Hampshire — 16 percent

Oregon — 16 percent



9. Illinois — 15 percent

New Mexico — 15 percent

Minnesota — 15 percent

Virginia — 15 percent

Idaho — 15 percent

Rhode Island — 15 percent



10. Colorado — 14 percent

Florida — 14 percent

Texas — 14 percent

Arizona — 14 percent

Vermont — 14 percent



11. Massachusetts — 13 percent

Hawaii — 13 percent

New Jersey — 13 percent

New York — 13 percent

Maryland — 13 percent



12. Connecticut — 12 percent

Washington — 12 percent



13. California — 11 percent



14. Utah — 9 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Leapfrog names 2019 Top Hospitals

America's Health Rankings: How all 50 states fared

US states ranked by suicide rate

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.