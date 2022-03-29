States, District of Columbia ranked by hospital admission rates

Listen
The District of Columbia has the highest hospital admission rate in the country, while Alaska has the lowest, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released March 25.
The ranking is based on 1999-2020 data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey. Figures represent admissions at community hospitals, which account for 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.
The national admission rate was 95 per 1,000 people.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 34.
- District of Columbia — 166 admissions per 1,000
- West Virginia — 125
- Alabama — 117
Mississippi — 117
Missouri — 117
- Louisiana — 116
- South Dakota — 115
- Arkansas — 114
- Florida — 113
North Dakota — 113
Tennessee — 113
- Kentucky — 112
- Ohio — 109
Pennsylvania — 109
- New Jersey — 103
- Kansas — 102
Massachusetts — 102
Oklahoma — 102
- Indiana — 101
Michigan — 101
- Connecticut — 99
- New York — 98
- Nebraska — 97
- Delaware — 96
- Illinois — 95
Rhode Island — 95
South Carolina — 95
- North Carolina — 93
- Georgia — 91
- Iowa — 90
Texas — 90
- Arizona — 87
- Maine — 86
Minnesota — 86
- New Mexico — 85
- Montana — 84
Nevada — 84
New Hampshire — 84
Virginia — 84
- Maryland — 82
- Wisconsin — 81
- California — 78
- Oregon — 76
- Hawaii — 74
- Vermont — 73
- Colorado — 72
Idaho — 72
Utah — 72
- Wyoming — 69
- Washington — 65
- Alaska — 51