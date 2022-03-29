States, District of Columbia ranked by hospital admission rates

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The District of Columbia has the highest hospital admission rate in the country, while Alaska has the lowest, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released March 25.

The ranking is based on 1999-2020 data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey. Figures represent admissions at community hospitals, which account for 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

The national admission rate was 95 per 1,000 people.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up: 

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 34.

  1. District of Columbia — 166 admissions per 1,000
  2. West Virginia — 125
  3. Alabama — 117
    Mississippi — 117
    Missouri — 117
  4. Louisiana — 116
  5. South Dakota — 115
  6. Arkansas — 114
  7. Florida — 113
    North Dakota — 113
    Tennessee — 113
  8. Kentucky — 112
  9. Ohio — 109
    Pennsylvania — 109
  10. New Jersey — 103
  11. Kansas — 102
    Massachusetts — 102
    Oklahoma — 102
  12. Indiana — 101
    Michigan — 101
  13. Connecticut — 99
  14. New York — 98
  15. Nebraska — 97
  16. Delaware — 96
  17. Illinois — 95
    Rhode Island — 95
    South Carolina — 95
  18. North Carolina — 93
  19. Georgia — 91
  20. Iowa — 90
    Texas — 90
  21. Arizona — 87
  22. Maine — 86
    Minnesota — 86
  23. New Mexico — 85
  24. Montana — 84
    Nevada — 84
    New Hampshire — 84
    Virginia — 84
  25. Maryland — 82
  26. Wisconsin — 81
  27. California — 78
  28. Oregon — 76
  29. Hawaii — 74
  30. Vermont — 73
  31. Colorado — 72
    Idaho — 72
    Utah — 72
  32. Wyoming — 69
  33. Washington — 65
  34. Alaska — 51

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles