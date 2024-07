Maternal mortality rates, state by state

KFF has released a new analysis outlining maternal mortality rates for every state and Washington, D.C.

KFF used 2018-22 data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics to compile maternal deaths and mortality rates. Maternal deaths are defined as deaths of women while pregnant or within 42 days of pregnancy termination. Only causes of death from or aggravated by pregnancy are included.

Nationwide, 4,295 maternal deaths were reported between 2018 and 2022, resulting in a maternal mortality rate of 23.2 deaths per 100,000 live births. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation, according to The Commonwealth Fund.

To address this issue, CMS has proposed adding obstetrical standards for hospitals as part of its conditions of participation requirements. Hospitals and physicians have pushed back on the suggestion, arguing the approach is too punitive and could inadvertently hinder access to obstetrical care.

Below is a breakdown of maternal mortality rates by state.

Note: KFF expressed caution at making comparisons between states, as data for many states are based on small numbers and could be statistically unreliable. The organization suppressed data for several states, if mortality rates were based on fewer than 20 deaths. Variation in state rates is likely due to differences in the quality of maternal mortality data, KFF said.

Tennessee

Maternal mortality rate: 41.1

Number of deaths: 166

Mississippi

Maternal mortality rate: 39.1

Number of deaths: 70

Alabama

Maternal mortality rate: 38.6

Number of deaths: 112

Arkansas

Maternal mortality rate: 38.3

Number of deaths: 69

Louisiana

Maternal mortality rate: 37.3

Number of deaths: 108

Kentucky

Maternal mortality rate: 34.6

Number of deaths: 91

Virginia

Maternal mortality rate: 32.7

Number of deaths: 158

South Carolina

Maternal mortality rate: 32.3

Number of deaths: 92

Georgia

Maternal mortality rate: 32.1

Number of deaths: 201

Indiana

Maternal mortality rate: 30.9

Number of deaths: 124

Arizona

Maternal mortality rate: 30

Number of deaths: 118

Oklahoma

Maternal mortality rate: 29.6

Number of deaths: 72

Texas

Maternal mortality rate: 28.2

Number of deaths: 532

New Mexico

Maternal mortality rate: 28

Number of deaths: 31

North Carolina

Maternal mortality rate: 26.7

Number of deaths: 159

New Jersey

Maternal mortality rate: 26

Number of deaths: 131

Nebraska

Maternal mortality rate: 25.1

Number of deaths: 31

Ohio

Maternal mortality rate: 24.5

Number of deaths: 161

Florida

Maternal mortality rate: 24.1

Number of deaths: 263

West Virginia

Maternal mortality rate: 23.9

Number of deaths: 21

Missouri

Maternal mortality rate: 23.8

Number of deaths: 84

Kansas

Maternal mortality rate: 22.8

Number of deaths: 40

New York

Maternal mortality rate: 22.4

Number of deaths: 241

Maryland

Maternal mortality rate: 21.3

Number of deaths: 74

Nevada

Maternal mortality rate: 20.4

Number of deaths: 35

Idaho

Maternal mortality rate: 20

Number of deaths: 22

Iowa

Maternal mortality rate: 19.5

Number of deaths: 36

Michigan

Maternal mortality rate: 19.1

Number of deaths: 101

Illinois

Maternal mortality rate: 18.1

Number of deaths: 123

Washington

Maternal mortality rate: 18

Number of deaths: 76

Pennsylvania

Maternal mortality rate: 17.5

Number of deaths: 116

Oregon

Maternal mortality rate: 16.6

Number of deaths: 34

Massachusetts

Maternal mortality rate: 16.4

Number of deaths: 56

Colorado

Maternal mortality rate: 16

Number of deaths: 50

Connecticut

Maternal mortality rate: 15.6

Number of deaths: 27

Utah

Maternal mortality rate: 15.5

Number of deaths: 36

Wisconsin

Maternal mortality rate: 13.2

Number of deaths: 41

Minnesota

Maternal mortality rate: 12.3

Number of deaths: 40

California

Maternal mortality rate: 10.5

Number of deaths: 228

Alaska

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 12

Delaware

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 9

District of Columbia

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 12

Hawaii

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 13

Maine

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 7

Montana

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 17

New Hampshire

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 11

North Dakota

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 11

Rhode Island

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 9

South Dakota

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 16

Vermont

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 1

Wyoming

Maternal mortality rate: Data suppressed

Number of deaths: 7