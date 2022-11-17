How the Leapfrog results rank by state

Of the seven hospitals in North Dakota, one recently nabbed a "B" rating and the other six got a "C" in Leapfrog's fall 2022 rankings.

More than half of the hospitals in New Hampshire, Utah and Virginia scored an "A" while North Dakota, Vermont and Washington, D.C., received zero "As."

New Mexico, South Dakota, Nevada, West Virginia and Iowa round out the bottom of the list with 10 percent or fewer of their hospitals receiving an "A" grade.

A few outliers include New York and California, which respectively have 52.6 percent and 37.3 percent of their hospitals graded with a "C."

Here's the state-by-state breakdown of "A" hospitals:

1. New Hampshire — 53.9 percent

2. Utah — 51.9

3. Virginia — 50.7

4. Idaho — 50

5. Colorado — 48.9

6. New Jersey — 47.1

7. North Carolina — 44.2

8. Maine — 43.8

9. Pennsylvania — 40.5

10. Florida — 39.3

11. Oregon — 38.2

12. Washington — 34.8

13. Massachusetts — 34.5

14. Texas — 34.2

15. Tennessee — 33.8

16. Hawaii — 33.3

17. Rhode Island — 33.3

18. Minnesota — 32.6

19. Michigan — 32.5

20. Montana — 30

21. South Carolina — 29.4

22. Louisiana — 29.3

23. Mississippi — 29.3

24. Kansas — 28.6

25. California — 28.2

26. Ohio — 28

27. Indiana — 26.7

28. Illinois — 26.5

29. Nevada — 26.3

30. Georgia — 25.9

31. Arkansas — 25

32. Connecticut — 25

33. Oklahoma — 23.3

34. Missouri — 22.2

35. Maryland — 19.5

36. Kentucky — 18.3

37. Alaska — 16.7

38. Delaware — 14.3

39. Alabama — 12.7

40. New York — 12.7

41. Wisconsin — 11.9

42. Wyoming — 11.1

43. Arizona — 10.2

44. New Mexico — 10

45. South Dakota — 10

46. Nevada — 5.3

47. West Virginia — 5

48. Iowa — 3.2

49. District of Columbia — 0

50. North Dakota — 0

51. Vermont — 0