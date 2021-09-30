How 4,676 patients ranked 8 telehealth providers — Teladoc is No. 1

Teladoc was named the top choice of telehealth provider by patients, according to the J.D. Power "2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study."

For its study, J.D. Power surveyed 4,676 patients who used telehealth within the last 12 months from June to July. The rankings measured patient satisfaction with their telehealth service provider based on four factors: customer service (42 percent of overall score), consultation (28 percent), enrollment (19 percent), and billing and payment (11 percent).

Some insights into the rankings and scores:

Telehealth usage was consistent across all generations, with the highest usage among Generation Y, or those born between 1977 and 1994, and "pre-boomers," born before 1946.

Service limitations, difficulty accessing care and inconsistent care were some of the biggest challenges facing telehealth.

The top reasons for telehealth were convenience, ability to receive care quickly and safety.

The most frequently cited barriers encountered by telehealth patients were limited services, lack of cost transparency, confusing technology requirements and lack of data about the providers.

Patient satisfaction was 85 points lower (on a 1,000-point scale) among patients with lower self-reported health than patients who reported being in excellent health.

Below is the overall ranking for eight telehealth providers, with their score out of 1,000.