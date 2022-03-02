Healthgrades honors 24 hospitals for early COVID-19 care

Healthgrades' "Leading Hospitals in Early COVID Care" list honors 24 hospitals across the U.S. that provided exceptional care while managing an influx of patients during the first wave of the pandemic.

Here are the 24 honorees, listed in alphabetical order:

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.)

Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.)

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus (Southfield, Mich.)

Baptist Hospital of Miami

Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio)

Baton Rouge General (New Orleans)

Beaumont Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.)

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Gainesville)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

Ochsner Baptist Medical Center (New Orleans)

Orlando Health Orlando (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital