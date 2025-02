Healthgrades' 50 top hospitals for 2025

Healthgrades has recognized 250 U.S. hospitals as part of its 2025 America's Best Hospitals Awards.

The top 50 hospitals represent the 1% of U.S. hospitals providing the highest level of quality care, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

Healthgrades evaluated the clinical performance of approximately 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 common procedures and conditions, the release said. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are Healthgrades' top 50 U.S. hospitals for 2025:





Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)





California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Stanford Hospital

Sutter Roseville Medical Center





Connecticut

Norwalk Hospital



Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

Cape Coral Hospital

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Naples Community Hospital



Georgia

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)



Illinois

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)



Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)



Maryland

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)



Massachusetts

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)



Michigan

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

Beaumont Hospital, Troy



Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)



New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)



New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Stony Brook University Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)



North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)



Ohio

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)

Summa Health System-Akron Campus

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati)



Pennsylvania

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Reading Hospital (West Reading)

Riddle Memorial Hospital (Media)

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus



Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital





Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)



Washington

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland



Wisconsin

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)