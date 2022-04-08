Best medical schools for 8 specialties: US News

As part of its annual best graduate schools lists, U.S. News & World Report conducted specialty rankings in anesthesiology, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry, radiology, and surgery.

The rankings, released March 29, are based on ratings by medical school deans and senior faculty from 130 medical and osteopathic schools fully accredited in 2021 by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education or the American Osteopathic Association that responded to a survey and provided data to U.S. News in fall 2021 and early 2022.

Survey respondents each identified up to 15 schools offering the best programs in each of the eight specialties. Schools or programs receiving at least seven nominations in a specialty area were ranked in descending order based on number of votes in each specialty.

Top five medical schools for anesthesiology:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

2. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

3. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

4. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

5. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

Top five medical schools for family medicine:

1. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

2. Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine (Portland)

3. University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill)

4. University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis)

5. University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (Madison)

Top five medical schools for internal medicine:

1. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

2. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

3. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

4. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

5. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

Top five medical schools for obstetrics and gynecology:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

1. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

3. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

4. University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor)

5. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

Top five medical schools for pediatrics:

1. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

2. University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

4. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

5. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

Top five medical schools for psychiatry:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

2. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

3. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

4. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

5. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)

Top five medical schools for radiology:

1. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

2. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

3. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

4. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

4. Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Top five medical schools for surgery:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

1. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

3. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

4. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

5. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

To view the full rankings and methodology, click here.