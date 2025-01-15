Best healthcare jobs without a bachelor's degree: US News

Five healthcare jobs made U.S. News & World Report's list of the best jobs without a bachelor's degree requirement.

The list is part of the media company's 2025 best jobs rankings, released Jan. 14.

For the rankings, U.S. News examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored based on future prospects, wage potential, employment, safety and stability, and work-life balance. More information about the methodology is available here.

Within the best jobs rankings are the rankings of best jobs without a college degree, which includes careers for individuals with a high school diploma or associate degree. The list includes careers accessible with a high school diploma or associate degree, though some roles may require certifications or apprenticeships.



Here are the five best healthcare jobs without a bachelor's degree in 2025, per U.S. News, alongside their median salaries and where they rank among the overall best jobs without a college degree.

Hearing aid specialist

Median salary: $58,670

Best jobs without a college degree: 8

Pharmacy technician

Median salary: $40,300

Best jobs without a college degree: 9

Ophthalmic medical technician

Median salary: $41,780

Best jobs without a college degree: 12

Medical records technician

Median salary: $48,780

Best jobs without a college degree: 14

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

Median salary: $59,730

Best jobs without a college degree: 17







