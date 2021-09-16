Baptist Health South Florida No. 1 for female healthcare workers, per Fortune

Baptist Health South Florida is the top workplace in the healthcare industry for women, according to Fortune's "75 Best Large Workplaces for Women," published Sept. 16.

For its 2021 ranking, Fortune partnered with employee experience firm Great Place to Work to analyze surveys representing more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. Most (85 percent) of the ranking is based on what women reported about their workplace, and 15 percent is based on the number of women represented in its workforce and management. To read more on methodology, click here.

Some insights into the rankings and scores:

Hilton ranked No. 1 overall.

Fortune found that white women feel the largest gain in inclusion when they take on more management responsibilities, whereas Hispanic women feel the smallest gain in inclusion with an increase in management responsibilities.

Black women feel the least included at every level or management, the study found.

Allowing for flexible hours and increasing paid time off helps women, especially single mothers, feel supported by their company.

Health Catalyst ranked as one of the top IT companies and was named No. 57 in the overall ranking.

Below are the best large employers for women in the healthcare industry and their overall rank.



1. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

Overall rank: 33

Percent of women in the company: 73.7



2. Aya Healthcare (San Diego)

Overall rank: 42

Percent of women in the company: 74.8



3. Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Overall rank: 61

Percent of women in the company: 78.2

To view the full ranking, click here.