Americans' confidence in healthcare quality hits record low: Gallup

A recent Gallup poll revealed that Americans' perception of the quality of healthcare in the U.S. is the lowest it's been since Gallup began checking the trending data in 2001.

The findings come from Gallup's latest annual health and healthcare poll, conducted from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20.

Here are six things to know:

1. The poll found that only 11% of U.S. adults find healthcare quality in the U.S. to be "excellent," with 33% calling it "good," down 10 percentage points since 2020.

2. Thirty-eight percent of poll respondents said U.S. healthcare quality is "only fair," and 16% called it "poor."

3. Politically, 42% of Republicans and those leaning Republican rated U.S. healthcare quality positive, while 50% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents ranked U.S. healthcare positive.

4. Americans' rating of healthcare coverage remained historically more negative than healthcare quality, with only 28% ranking healthcare coverage "excellent" or "good." The healthcare coverage ranking is four points lower than the average seen since 2001 and below the 41% high in 2012.

5. Nineteen percent of Americans said they were satisfied with healthcare costs in the U.S., which is unchanged from 2023 and lower than the 22% average seen since 2001.

6. Americans ranked cost (23%) the most urgent health problem in the U.S., followed by healthcare access (14%), obesity (13%), drug and alcohol abuse (6%) and abortion (6%).





