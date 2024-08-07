Adult mental health illness rates by state

Mackenzie Bean

Utah has the highest percentage of adults reporting mental illness of any U.S. state, according to a recent analysis from KFF.

The organization analyzed 2021-22 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health to identify the percentage of adults reporting a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder in the past year. KFF noted the estimates reflect indicators of mental illness rather than direct diagnoses. 

Nationwide, 23.1% of adults reported having a mental illness in the past year.

Here's how each state and Washington, D.C., stacked up: 

Note: The list includes ties.

  1. Utah — 29.2% of adults reported mental illness in the past year
  2. Idaho — 28.0%
  3. Oregon — 27.5%
  4. Wyoming — 27.4%
  5. Montana — 27.1%
    Washington — 27.1%
  6. Vermont — 26.8%
  7. Iowa — 26.7%
  8. Washington, D.C. — 26.6%
  9. Missouri — 26.5%
  10. Colorado — 26.3%
    West Virginia — 26.3%
  11. North Dakota — 25.9%
    Oklahoma — 25.9%
  12. Nebraska — 25.7%
    New Mexico — 25.7%
  13. Tennessee — 25.5%
  14. Alaska — 25.0%
  15. South Dakota — 24.9%
  16. Minnesota — 24.7%
    Rhode Island — 24.7%
  17. Nevada — 24.6%
  18. Ohio — 24.5%
  19. Indiana — 24.4%
    Kansas — 24.4%
  20. Louisiana — 24.3%
  21. Alabama — 24.1%
    Maine — 24.1%
  22. Arkansas — 23.9%
  23. Kentucky — 23.8%
  24. Wisconsin — 23.7%
  25. Arizona — 23.3%
  26. Massachusetts — 23.2%
  27. Pennsylvania — 23.2%
  28. New Hampshire — 23.1%
  29. Michigan — 22.9%
  30. Georgia — 22.5%
  31. Maryland — 22.4%
  32. South Carolina — 22.4%
  33. Virginia — 22.3%
  34. California — 22.2%
  35. Mississippi — 22.2%
  36. North Carolina — 22.2%
  37. Illinois — 22.0%
  38. Texas — 21.9%
  39. Hawaii — 21.5%
  40. New York — 21.1%
  41. Connecticut — 21.0%
  42. Delaware — 20.9%
  43. Florida — 20.4%
  44. New Jersey — 19.4%

