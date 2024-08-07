Adult mental health illness rates by state

Utah has the highest percentage of adults reporting mental illness of any U.S. state, according to a recent analysis from KFF.
The organization analyzed 2021-22 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health to identify the percentage of adults reporting a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder in the past year. KFF noted the estimates reflect indicators of mental illness rather than direct diagnoses.
Nationwide, 23.1% of adults reported having a mental illness in the past year.
Here's how each state and Washington, D.C., stacked up:
Note: The list includes ties.
- Utah — 29.2% of adults reported mental illness in the past year
- Idaho — 28.0%
- Oregon — 27.5%
- Wyoming — 27.4%
- Montana — 27.1%
Washington — 27.1%
- Vermont — 26.8%
- Iowa — 26.7%
- Washington, D.C. — 26.6%
- Missouri — 26.5%
- Colorado — 26.3%
West Virginia — 26.3%
- North Dakota — 25.9%
Oklahoma — 25.9%
- Nebraska — 25.7%
New Mexico — 25.7%
- Tennessee — 25.5%
- Alaska — 25.0%
- South Dakota — 24.9%
- Minnesota — 24.7%
Rhode Island — 24.7%
- Nevada — 24.6%
- Ohio — 24.5%
- Indiana — 24.4%
Kansas — 24.4%
- Louisiana — 24.3%
- Alabama — 24.1%
Maine — 24.1%
- Arkansas — 23.9%
- Kentucky — 23.8%
- Wisconsin — 23.7%
- Arizona — 23.3%
- Massachusetts — 23.2%
- Pennsylvania — 23.2%
- New Hampshire — 23.1%
- Michigan — 22.9%
- Georgia — 22.5%
- Maryland — 22.4%
- South Carolina — 22.4%
- Virginia — 22.3%
- California — 22.2%
- Mississippi — 22.2%
- North Carolina — 22.2%
- Illinois — 22.0%
- Texas — 21.9%
- Hawaii — 21.5%
- New York — 21.1%
- Connecticut — 21.0%
- Delaware — 20.9%
- Florida — 20.4%
- New Jersey — 19.4%