AARC names 18 acute care hospital winners

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

The American Association for Respiratory Care gave 18 acute care hospitals the Apex Recognition Award.

The award recognizes programs for respiratory care departments in acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, home medical equipment companies, educational programs and dedicated transport teams, according to the group's website. The award highlights best practices in respiratory care that align with evidence-based medicine and promote patient safety.

Here are the 2023-2024 acute care hospital award winners:

  • Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

  • Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.)

  • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  • ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

  • Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

  • Luminis Health, Anne Arundel Medical Center (Parole, Md.)

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

  • Nemours Children's Health-Delaware (Wilmington)

  • North Shore University Hospital-Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)

  • Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center

  • Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

  • University Health System-Pediatric Respiratory Care Department (San Antonio)

  • University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

  • The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, N.J.)

  • VA Maryland Health Care System-Baltimore VA Medical Center

  • WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital

