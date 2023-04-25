AARC names 18 acute care hospital winners

The American Association for Respiratory Care gave 18 acute care hospitals the Apex Recognition Award.
The award recognizes programs for respiratory care departments in acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, home medical equipment companies, educational programs and dedicated transport teams, according to the group's website. The award highlights best practices in respiratory care that align with evidence-based medicine and promote patient safety.
Here are the 2023-2024 acute care hospital award winners:
- Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
- Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.)
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)
- Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)
- Luminis Health, Anne Arundel Medical Center (Parole, Md.)
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)
- Nemours Children's Health-Delaware (Wilmington)
- North Shore University Hospital-Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)
- Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
- University Health System-Pediatric Respiratory Care Department (San Antonio)
- University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
- The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, N.J.)
- VA Maryland Health Care System-Baltimore VA Medical Center
- WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital