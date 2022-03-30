9 healthcare companies on Time's most influential list

From innovative disruptors to established industry giants, nine healthcare companies made it onto Time's 100 most influential companies list for 2022.

Editors at Time considered nominations across several industries and evaluated them based on their relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. They then split the most influential companies into five categories representing pioneers, titans, leaders, innovators and disruptors.

Here are the nine healthcare companies that made the final list in no particular order: