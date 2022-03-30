9 healthcare companies on Time's most influential list

Listen
From innovative disruptors to established industry giants, nine healthcare companies made it onto Time's 100 most influential companies list for 2022.
Editors at Time considered nominations across several industries and evaluated them based on their relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. They then split the most influential companies into five categories representing pioneers, titans, leaders, innovators and disruptors.
Here are the nine healthcare companies that made the final list in no particular order:
- Bicycle Health: The virtual medication-assisted treatment program for opioid dependence.
- Biobot Analytics: The first wastewater epidemiology company to bring its technology to market.
- Calm: Mental health app equipped with meditations for sleep and anxiety.
- Folx Health: Healthcare company specializing in providing and connecting LGBTQ individuals with care.
- GoodRx: Drug price comparison company and telehealth service provider.
- Moderna: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company also responsible for developing one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies: Technology company that uses nanopores to perform molecular analysis.
- Pfizer: Pharmaceutical giant responsible for developing one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
- Walgreens:The second-largest pharmacy chain in the U.S.