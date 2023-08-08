8 fastest-growing healthcare occupations

Nurse practitioners are projected to be the fastest-growing occupation in healthcare from 2021 to 2031.
The projections are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which classifies workers into occupational categories based on the work they perform and their skills, education, training and credentials.
Here are the eight healthcare occupations that will see the greatest percent employment change by 2031:
- Nurse practitioners: 45.7 percent
- Medical and health services managers: 28.3 percent
- Physician assistants: 27.6 percent
- Physical therapist assistants: 26.5 percent
- Epidemiologists: 25.8 percent
- Occupational therapy assistants: 25.4 percent
- Home health and personal care aide: 25.4 percent
- Health specialties teachers, postsecondary: 24.1 percent