6 top undergrad nursing programs, ranked by US News

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia has the best undergraduate nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings published Sept. 13.

The Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs list is new to this year's Best Colleges rankings.

U.S. News evaluated more than 690 universities with Bachelor's of Science in Nursing degree programs using 2021 data from a specialized nursing peer assessment survey. Schools with accredited four-year and degree-completion programs that had at least 35 graduates in 2018-19 were included in the ranking. For more on the methodology, click here.

Below are the top six nursing schools in the country, as ranked by U.S. News.

Note: The list includes ties.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

University of Washington (Seattle)

3. Emory University (Atlanta, Ga.)

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

To view the full ranking, click here.