6 cities where inflation has grown the most, least

Inflation increased more quickly in some cities than others over the past year.

To determine the difference in inflation growth between 23 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub compared key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. It compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to assess how inflation changed in the short- and long-term.

Below are the six MSAs where inflation has increased the most and the least over the past year. This ranking includes ties. To view a short-term snapshot of states' inflation growth compared to two months prior, find the full ranking here.

Cities with most growth to inflation

1. Anchorage, Alaska: 12.4 percent

2. Phoenix: 12.3 percent

3. Atlanta: 11.5 percent

4. Tampa, Fla.: 11.2 percent

5. Baltimore: 10.6 percent

Miami: 10.6 percent

Cities with least growth to inflation

1. New York: 6.5 percent

2. Honolulu: 6.8 percent

San Francisco: 6.8 percent

3. Boston: 7 percent

4. San Diego: 7.3 percent

5. Washington, D.C.: 7.5 percent