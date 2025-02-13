57 health systems on Forbes' list of best large employers

Forbes released its annual ranking of America's best large employers Feb. 12, and it included 57 hospitals and health systems.

The publication partnered with market research firm Statista to compile lists of the top large and midsize employers in the U.S. after surveying more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. Companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered for the large employers ranking.

Survey participants were asked whether they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on criteria such as pay, work environment, training programs and advancement opportunities. Participants were also given the opportunity to recommend their previous employers (within the past two years) and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

Forbes said responses were examined along with additional survey data from the last three years. The older data was not weighted as heavily as more recent data and, ultimately, 701 organizations made the best large employers list. Read more about the methodology here.

Houston Methodist ranked No. 3 overall, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City ranked No. 11. There were six hospitals and health systems ranked among the top 20 large employers, and 57 hospitals and health systems out of the 701 employers ranked overall.

Here are the hospitals and health systems featured on the list:

Note: This list does not include home health companies or staffing agencies.

1. Houston Methodist

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

4. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

5. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

6. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

7. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

10. Baptist Health System (San Antonio)

11. Cincinnati Children's

12. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

13. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

14. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

15. FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.)

16. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

17. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

18. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

19. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

20. Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.)

21. University of Miami Health System

22. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

23. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

24. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

25. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

26. Boston Medical Center

27. Cleveland Clinic

28. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

29. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

30. Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)

31. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

32. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

33. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

34. Stanford Children's Health (Palo Alto, Calif.)

35. Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Seattle)

36. Children's Health (Dallas)

37. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

38. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

39. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

40. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

41. University of Connecticut Health Center (Farmington)

42. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

43. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

44. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

45. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital

46. UCLA Health

47. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

48. UC San Diego Health

49. Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

50. Saint Alphonsus (Boise, Idaho)

51. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

52. Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.)

53. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

54. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

55. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

56. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

57. Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center





