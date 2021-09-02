50 states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Massachusetts is the healthiest state in the U.S., according to the most recent annual ranking from Sharecare, a digital health company, and the Boston University School of Public Health.
To determine the healthiest and unhealthiest states, the organizations used a well-being index to measure health risk across 10 domains, including healthcare access, physical health, community support and food access. The ranking is based on 450,000 surveys collected last year and the study of more than 600 elements of social determinants of health. Read more about the methodology here.
The results from the analysis place three of the five healthiest states in the Northeast, with Massachusetts topping the list for the first time. Mississippi took the last position for the second year in a row.
Here are the states ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest, according to the analysis:
1. Massachusetts
2. Hawaii
3. New Jersey
4. Maryland
5. New York
6. California
7. Connecticut
8. Washington
9. Colorado
10. Utah
11. Virginia
12. Rhode Island
13. Illinois
14. Oregon
15. Minnesota
16. New Hampshire
17. Pennsylvania
18. Nebraska
19. Delaware
20. North Dakota
21. Nevada
22. Vermont
23. Alaska
24. Florida
25. Wisconsin
26. Kansas
27. Arizona
28. Wyoming
29. Maine
30. South Dakota
31. Ohio
32. Georgia
33. Montana
34. Missouri
35. Texas
36. Iowa
37. North Carolina
38. Michigan
39. Idaho
40. South Carolina
41. Indiana
42. Tennessee
43. Louisiana
44. Alabama
45. Oklahoma
46. Kentucky
47. West Virginia
48. New Mexico
49. Arkansas
50. Mississippi