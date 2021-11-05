50 states ranked by unemployment recovery — Florida is No. 1

Florida has had the quickest recovery rate from unemployment claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Washington, D.C., has the slowest recovery rate, based on a Nov. 4 report by WalletHub.

For the study, researchers examined initial unemployment claims for the week of Oct. 25, 2021 for each state. That data was compared to the number of unemployment claims in 2019, the start of 2020 and the week of Oct. 25 in 2020. Researchers also compared initial unemployment claims at the start of the pandemic with the same period this year.

Some insights into the rankings and scores: 

  • There are approximately 7.7 million Americans unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment claims have declined 96 percent since the pandemic started.
  • Oregon and Washington, D.C., have unemployment claims in the week of Oct. 25, 2021, that were worse than the same period in 2020.
  • Arkansas, Virginia and North Dakota had the smallest increases in unemployment claims in the week of Oct. 25, 2021, than in the same period in 2019. Washington, D.C., Kentucky and Tennessee had the largest increase in unemployment claims during the same time frame.
  • Unemployment claims in 23 states were lower during the week of Oct. 25, 2021, than they were before the start of the pandemic.

Here are the rankings for each state and Washington, D.C.

  1. Florida

  2. New Hampshire

  3. South Carolina

  4. Kansas

  5. South Dakota

  6. North Carolina

  7. Georgia

  8. Washington

  9. Arizona

  10. Minnesota

  11. Arkansas

  12. Maine

  13. Mississippi

  14. Louisiana

  15. Kentucky

  16. North Dakota

  17. Iowa

  18. New York

  19. Indiana

  20. Nebraska

  21. Massachusetts

  22. New Jersey

  23. Nevada

  24. Hawaii

  25. Montana

  26. California

  27. Michigan

  28. Colorado

  29. Pennsylvania

  30. Missouri

  31. Tennessee

  32. Maryland

  33. Oklahoma

  34. Connecticut

  35. Wyoming

  36. Alabama

  37. Idaho

  38. Texas

  39. Illinois

  40. Virginia

  41. Wisconsin

  42. Alaska

  43. Ohio

  44. Vermont

  45. Utah

  46. Oregon

  47. West Virginia

  48. New Mexico

  49. Delaware

  50. Rhode Island

  51. Washington, D.C.

