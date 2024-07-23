50 best places to live for families: Fortune

Fortune has released its 2024 ranking of best places to live for families.

The list, in its third year, examined 2,000 U.S. cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships, each with at least approximately 20,000 residents, and nearly 200 data categories to find the best place in each state.

Fortune worked with partners — including Caring.com, CVS Health, Healthgrades, INeedAnAcom, Sharecare and Witlytic — that helped provide information for the data categories, which span five themes: education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health and livability.

The publication also relied on information from federal agencies and sourced data from places including America's Health Rankings, the Council for Community and Economic Research, the Johns Hopkins University Data Archive and KFF. Read more about the methodology here.

The best place to live in each state, per Fortune:

1. Silver Spring, Md.

2. Upper Merion, Pa.

3. Chantilly, Va.

4. Ann Arbor, Mich.

5. Mason, Ohio

6. Franklin, Tenn.

7. Lafayette, Colo.

8. Overland Park, Kan.

9. Morristown, N.J.

10. Portsmouth, N.H.

11. Somerville, Mass.

12. Woodbury, Minn.

13. Frisco, Texas

14. San Jose, Calif.

15. North Hempstead, N.Y.

16. Bethany, Ore.

17. South Portland, Maine

18. Middleton, Wis.

19. Westfield, Ind.

20. West Chicago, Ill.

21. Shoreline, Wash.

22. Sandy, Utah

23. Middletown, Del.

24. Iowa City, Iowa

25. Wake Forest, N.C.

26. Bozeman, Mont.

27. Suwanee, Ga.

28. Kapolei, Hawaii

29. South Burlington, Vt.

30. Meridian, Idaho

31. O'Fallon, Mo.

32. Stamford, Conn.

33. Bentonville, Ark.

34. Alabaster, Ala.

35. Rio Rancho, N.M.

36. Wellington, Fla.

37. Chandler, Ariz.

38. Omaha, Neb.

39. Fargo, N.D.

40. Georgetown, Ky.

41. Rock Hill, S.C.

42. Sioux Falls, S.D.

43. Cheyenne, Wyo.

44. Anchorage, Alaska

45. Morgantown, W.Va.

46. Olive Branch, Miss.

47. Providence, R.I.

48. Oklahoma City

49. Enterprise, Nev.

50. Lafayette, La.
























