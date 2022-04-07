5 best healthcare companies to grow your career: LinkedIn

Five healthcare companies made LinkedIn's annual list of the 50 best workplaces to grow your career.

LinkedIn used its data to compile the ranking, which evaluates companies based on seven areas that have been shown to lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and education background. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the five healthcare companies that made this year's list, accompanied by their ranking:

13. UnitedHealth Group

15. CVS Health

25. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

36. Johnson & Johnson

37. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)