46 hospitals, health systems land on Forbes' dream employers list

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was the top health system featured on Forbes' inaugural list of America's dream employers, released Nov. 26.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 10,000 U.S. college students and more than 140,000 employees across various industries. Students identified their "dream employers" and how excited they would be to receive an offer from them.

Employee respondents evaluated their employers based on criteria including salary and workplace flexibility. Employees were also asked about their dream employers and whether they would recommend current and previous employers.

Data from the past three years of surveys was included, with responses from current employees weighted more heavily than those from past employees or older data, according to Forbes.

The America's Dream Employers 2025 list featured 500 organizations. Below are the 46 hospitals and health systems that made the list.

6. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

17. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

19. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

21. Advocate Aurora Health (dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Note: Advocate Aurora Health merged with Atrium Health to form Advocate Health.

26. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

27. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

28. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

29. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

31. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

35. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

37. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

39. Banner Health (Phoenix)

42. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

51. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center

53. WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

56. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

57. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

63. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

64. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

65. Akron Children's Hospital (Ohio)

66. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

68. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

69. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

72. Boston Children's Hospital

73. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

74. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

75. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

83. Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.)

89. Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.)

90. Houston Methodist

91. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

93. Shriners Hospitals for Children (Tampa, Fla.)

94. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

95. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

97. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

102. Cincinnati Children's

103. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

105. Boston Medical Center

106. Cleveland Clinic

109. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

113. Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

114. Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.)

122. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

123. MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.)

126. Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center