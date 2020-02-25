45 states ranked by lung cancer survival rates

The rate of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed with lung cancer is 21.7 percent in the U.S., up from 17.2 percent a decade ago, according to the American Lung Association's State of Lung Cancer 2019 report.

To determine five-year survival rates for lung cancer, researchers gathered data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries for lung cancer cases diagnosed between 2009 and 2015.

Survival data was not available for five states and the District of Columbia because they either do not track cases after diagnosis or because of data-sharing restrictions. The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 36.

The 45 U.S. states ranked by five-year lung cancer survival rates:

1. New York: 26.4 percent

Connecticut: 26.4 percent

2. Minnesota: 26 percent

3. Maryland: 25.6 percent

4. Colorado: 25.3 percent

5. New Jersey: 25 percent

6. New Hampshire: 24.8 percent

7. Illinois: 23.8 percent

8. Rhode Island: 23.7 percent

9. North Dakota: 23.3 percent

10. Michigan: 23.2 percent

11. Florida: 23.1 percent

Vermont: 23.1 percent

12. Oregon: 22.7 percent

13. Pennsylvania: 22.6 percent

14. Washington: 22.5 percent

15. Wisconsin: 22.3 percent

16. Maine: 21.9 percent

17. Delaware: 21.6 percent

18. California: 21.5 percent

North Carolina: 21.5 percent

19. Virginia: 21.4 percent

Utah: 21.4 percent

Arizona: 21.4 percent

20. Texas: 20.9 percent

21. Idaho: 20.7 percent

22. Nebraska: 20.6 percent

23. Montana: 20 percent

Ohio: 20 percent

24. Missouri: 19.6 percent

New Mexico: 19.6 percent

25. South Carolina: 19.5 percent

26. Georgia: 19.3 percent

27. Wyoming: 19.2 percent

28. Iowa: 19.1 percent

29. Hawaii: 18.7 percent

Tennessee: 18.7 percent

30. West Virginia: 18.2 percent

31. Arkansas: 18.1 percent

32. Oklahoma: 17.7 percent

33. Alaska: 17.6 percent

Kentucky: 17.6 percent

34. Louisiana: 17 percent

35. Mississippi: 16.9 percent

36. Alabama: 16.8 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Fortune's best companies to work for: 9 hospitals, health systems on the list

Healthgrades' best 50 US hospitals for 2020

Healthcare affordability scorecard: Where does your state rank?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.