Maury Baker was named COO of Trident Medical Center in Charleston, N.C., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Baker will begin his new role on Oct. 29, the release said.

He most recently served as COO of 124-bed Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center.

Trident Medical Center, a 302-bed facility, and Summerville Medical Center, a 124-bed facility, are both part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.