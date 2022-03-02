25 US hospitals among Newsweek's 100 best in the world

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital were named the top three hospitals in the world in 2022 by Newsweek.

For its fourth annual ranking, the magazine, in collaboration with consumer research company Statista, ranked hospitals in 27 countries.

The ranking, published March 2, is based on input from medical experts (physicians, hospitals managers, healthcare professionals), as well as patient experience survey results and medical key performance indicators on hospitals e.g., data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures.

The top 10 hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital

4. Toronto General Hospital (Toronto, Canada)

5. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

7. AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris, France)

8. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

9. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

10. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

Outside of the top 10, the following U.S. hospitals and health systems ranked among the 100 best in the world:

Brigham And Women's Hospital (Boston) — No. 17

Stanford (Calif.) Hospital — No. 20

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — No. 21

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — No. 28

The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — No. 29

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) — No. 36

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — No. 39

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.) — No. 40

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — No. 48

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) — No. 53

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — No. 56

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — No. 59

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville (Fla.) — No. 61

UCLA Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center — No. 67

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix — No. 68

Houston Methodist Hospital — No. 77

University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison) — No. 84

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) — No. 88

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) — No. 94

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) — No. 97

Access the full list here.