25 top MBA programs ranked by Fortune

Fortune ranked the top MBA programs across the United States in July.
Business schools are ranked based on starting salaries, how quickly graduates find jobs after graduating and where alumni land in corporate America. Fortune asked 100 MBA programs to participate and 69 programs completed Fortune's questionnaire. That data, along with information retrieved from companies and executives was used to rank schools.
The top 25 MBA programs:
- Harvard University (Boston)
- Stanford (Calif.) University
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- University of Chicago
- Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)
- Columbia University (New York City)
- New York University (New York City)
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Mass.)
- Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)
- Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)
- Duke University (Durham, N.C.)
- Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)
- University of California - Berkeley
- University of Virginia (Charlottesville)
- Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)
- University of Texas - Austin
- University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
- University of Washington (Seattle)
- Georgetown University (Washington, D.C)
- Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Indiana University (Bloomington)
- Rice University (Houston)
- University of Minnesota - Twin Cities (Minneapolis)
- Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta)
- Texas A&M University - College Station