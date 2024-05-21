25 health systems part of Forbes' best new grad employers

UCLA Health was the top-ranked health system listed in Forbes annual "America's Best Employers for New Grads" list published May 21.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm to develop the list, to survey over 100,000 young professionals with less than ten years of work experience who are working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 U.S. employees. The survey asked respondents if they would recommend their employer to others and rate their organization based on working conditions, flexibility, company image, inclusion, compensation, benefits, and advancement opportunities. Survey participants were also asked if they would recommend previous employers or employers they know through either their industry or through friends and family.

Responses were considered from conducted surveys over the last three years. Data was put into a scoring system with a stronger emphasis put on employee recommendations and most recent responses. The 400 organizations with the highest scores are reflected in Forbes' list.

Below are the 25 health systems on the list with their respective rankings:

5. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

19. Houston (Texas) Methodist

25. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

30. Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)

41. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

46. Cincinnati Children's

49. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

50. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

66. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

70. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

82. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

83. Community Healthcare System (Hobart, Ind.)

91. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

93. University of Texas Southwest Medical Center (Dallas)

99. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

100. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

112. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

116. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

128. Gundersen Health System (La Cross, Wis.)

130. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

137. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Penn.)

148. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.)

153. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City, Iowa)

155. Nemours Children's Health (Melbourne, Fla.)

167. Cleveland Clinic Foundation

View the full list here.