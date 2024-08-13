25 fastest-growing healthcare companies of 2024

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in 2024, released Aug. 13, includes 320 that focus on health services.
The magazine ranks the companies by percentage revenue growth over the last three years. Here are the top 25 health services firms that made the list this year (and where they rank):
5. ABA Centers of America
6. Upward Health
27. Uwill
46. Archer Review
57. Transparent Dental Group
90. Spartan Fitness Holdings
91. Spring Health
103. UltraCare Services
113. Arkos Health
117. XIL Health
118. OneroRx
127. TruDiagnostic
132. Already Autism Health
140. Boulder Care
172. DSP Connections
177. Element5
185. Kwikly Dental Staffing
196. Recovery.com
200. PRS Global
208. Western Veterinary Partners
225. City Mobile Group
235. NationsBenefits
260. Medovent Solutions