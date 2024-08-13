25 fastest-growing healthcare companies of 2024

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in 2024, released Aug. 13, includes 320 that focus on health services.

The magazine ranks the companies by percentage revenue growth over the last three years. Here are the top 25 health services firms that made the list this year (and where they rank):

1. Vytalize Health

3. Monogram Health

5. ABA Centers of America

6. Upward Health

27. Uwill

46. Archer Review

57. Transparent Dental Group

90. Spartan Fitness Holdings

91. Spring Health

103. UltraCare Services

113. Arkos Health

117. XIL Health

118. OneroRx

127. TruDiagnostic

132. Already Autism Health

140. Boulder Care

172. DSP Connections

177. Element5

185. Kwikly Dental Staffing

196. Recovery.com

200. PRS Global

208. Western Veterinary Partners

225. City Mobile Group

235. NationsBenefits

260. Medovent Solutions