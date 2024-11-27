20 most common passwords

As healthcare faces a rash of cyberattacks, some hackers still break into computer networks the old-fashioned way: by guessing passwords.

Here are the most common passwords in the U.S., according to a November report from cybersecurity firms NordPass and NordStellar that analyzed 2.5 terabytes worth of publicly available data, including on the dark web:

1. secret

2. 123456

3. password

4. qwerty123

5. qwerty1

6. 123456789

7. password1

8. 12345678

9. 12345

10. abc123

11. qwerty

12. iloveyou

13. Password

14. baseball

15. 1234567

16. 111111

17. princess

18. football

19. monkey

20. sunshine