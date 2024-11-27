20 most common passwords

As healthcare faces a rash of cyberattacks, some hackers still break into computer networks the old-fashioned way: by guessing passwords.
Here are the most common passwords in the U.S., according to a November report from cybersecurity firms NordPass and NordStellar that analyzed 2.5 terabytes worth of publicly available data, including on the dark web:
1. secret
2. 123456
3. password
4. qwerty123
5. qwerty1
6. 123456789
7. password1
8. 12345678
9. 12345
10. abc123
11. qwerty
12. iloveyou
13. Password
14. baseball
15. 1234567
16. 111111
17. princess
18. football
19. monkey
20. sunshine