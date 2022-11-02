20 largest healthcare companies by revenue

Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth, valued at $313 billion, is the most valuable healthcare company by revenue, according to the most recent data from Companies Market Cap. The health insurer tops the list, which includes hospitals and health systems.

Among the top 20 companies, 15 are from the U.S. and five are from other countries. 

These are the 20 largest publicly traded healthcare companies by revenue:

  1. UnitedHealth, $313.13 billion - Minnetonka, Minn.
  2. CVS Health, $307.86 billion - Woonsocket, R.I.  
  3. McKesson, $268.44 billion - Irving, Texas
  4. AmerisourceBergen, $236.32 billion - Conshohocken, Pa. 
  5. Cardinal Health, $181.36 billion - Dublin, Ohio
  6. Elevance Health, $153.24 billion - Indianapolis
  7. Centene, $132.41 billion - St. Louis
  8. HCA Healthcare, $57.44 billion - Nashville, Tenn. 
  9. Fresenius, $43.41 billion - Bad Homburg, Germany
  10. Molina Healthcare, $30.13 billion - Long Beach, Calif. 
  11. Siemens Healthcare, $23.24 billion - Erlangen, Germany
  12. Fresenius Medical Care, $20.46 billion - Bad Homburg, Germany
  13. Baxter, $14.19 billion - Deerfield, Ill. 
  14. Universal Health Services, $13.22 billion - King of Prussia, Pa. 
  15. Henry Schein, $12.71 billion - Melville, N.Y. 
  16. Community Health Systems, $12.3 billion - Franklin, Tenn. 
  17. DaVita, $11.2 billion - Denver
  18. Owens & Minor, $9.87 billion - Richmond, Va. 
  19. Ramsay Health Care, $9 billion - Sydney
  20. Ebos Group, $7.4 billion - Christchurch, New Zealand

