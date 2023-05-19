159 top maternity hospitals, state by state

Newsweek released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. this month.

For the list, the magazine partnered with global market research and consumer data firm Statista to identify the 384 leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. The highest rating category — five ribbons — includes 159 institutions.

Newsweek said the ranking is based on an online survey in which neonatal care providers and OB-GYNs were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data. More information about the methodology is available here.

Below are the 159 hospitals that received the five-ribbon ranking from Newsweek, organized by state.

Alabama

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Arizona

Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix

California

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Huntington Memorial Hospital (Pasadena)

Fontana Medical Center

Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Los Angeles Medical Center

Moreno Valley Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center

Roseville Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center (San Diego)

San Francisco Medical Center

Santa Clara Medical Center

Santa Rosa Medical Center

West Los Angeles Medical Center

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns (San Diego)

Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley (Pleasanton)

Sutter Davis Hospital

Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

UC San Diego Medical Center

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Colorado

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Centura-Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura - Parker Adventist Hospital

Centura-Littleton Adventist Hospital

Denver Health Medical Center

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia

Northside Hospital Atlanta

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Athens)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Illinois

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine

Indiana

Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)

Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital Bell Hospital Tower (Kansas City)

Louisiana

Abbeville General Hospital

Ochsner Baptist-A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Woman's Hospital (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Maryland

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Boston Medical Center

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Minnesota

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Regions Hospital (Saint Paul)

United Hospital (Saint Paul)

Missouri

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Montana

Billings Clinic Hospital

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Englewood Health

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)

The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospital (New York City)

Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill)

UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

North Dakota

Altru Hospital (Grand Forks)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Good Samaritan Hospital (Cincinnati)

Kettering Health Main Campus

Mount Carmel St Ann's (Westerville)

Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

UH Cleveland Medical Center

University of Cincinnati Medical Center

Oklahoma

Lakeside Women's Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Mercy Hospital Ada

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Norman Regional Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)

Oregon

OHSU Hospital (Portland)

Providence Medford Medical Center

Pennsylvania

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (Providence)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Tennessee

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial (Frisco)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Ben Taub Hospital (Houston)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital\

Parkland Memorial Hospital (Dallas)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

University Hospital (San Antonio)

Utah

University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital (Lynchburg)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

UVA University Hospital (Charlottesville)

Washington

Overlake Childbirth Center (Bellevue)

Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)

Swedish Issaquah Campus

University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

Washington, D.C.

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

West Virginia

WVU Medicine (Morgantown)

Wisconsin

Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Mayo Clinic (Eau Claire)