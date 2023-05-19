159 top maternity hospitals, state by state

Newsweek released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. this month.
For the list, the magazine partnered with global market research and consumer data firm Statista to identify the 384 leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. The highest rating category — five ribbons — includes 159 institutions.
Newsweek said the ranking is based on an online survey in which neonatal care providers and OB-GYNs were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data. More information about the methodology is available here.
Below are the 159 hospitals that received the five-ribbon ranking from Newsweek, organized by state.
Alabama
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)
Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)
Arizona
Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix
California
El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital
Huntington Memorial Hospital (Pasadena)
Fontana Medical Center
Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center
Los Angeles Medical Center
Moreno Valley Medical Center
Riverside Medical Center
Roseville Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center (San Diego)
San Francisco Medical Center
Santa Clara Medical Center
Santa Rosa Medical Center
West Los Angeles Medical Center
Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns (San Diego)
Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley (Pleasanton)
Sutter Davis Hospital
Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz
Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento
UC San Diego Medical Center
UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)
UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
Colorado
Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
Centura-Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Centura - Parker Adventist Hospital
Centura-Littleton Adventist Hospital
Denver Health Medical Center
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)
Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center (Denver)
Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)
Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)
Connecticut
Hartford Hospital
Florida
AdventHealth Orlando
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)
Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)
St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)
Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)
Georgia
Northside Hospital Atlanta
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Athens)
Hawaii
Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)
Illinois
Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
UChicago Medicine
Indiana
Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)
Kansas
University of Kansas Hospital Bell Hospital Tower (Kansas City)
Louisiana
Abbeville General Hospital
Ochsner Baptist-A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)
Woman's Hospital (Baton Rouge)
Maine
Maine Medical Center (Portland)
Maryland
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)
University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
Boston Medical Center
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)
Newton-Wellesley Hospital
Tufts Medical Center (Boston)
UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)
Michigan
Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)
Minnesota
M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Regions Hospital (Saint Paul)
United Hospital (Saint Paul)
Missouri
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Montana
Billings Clinic Hospital
St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)
New Hampshire
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)
New Jersey
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)
Englewood Health
Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)
Morristown Medical Center
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)
The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)
New York
Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)
New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)
NYU Langone Hospital (New York City)
Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester)
North Carolina
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem)
Duke University Hospital (Durham)
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem)
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)
UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill)
UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
North Dakota
Altru Hospital (Grand Forks)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)
Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)
Good Samaritan Hospital (Cincinnati)
Kettering Health Main Campus
Mount Carmel St Ann's (Westerville)
Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)
OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)
The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
UH Cleveland Medical Center
University of Cincinnati Medical Center
Oklahoma
Lakeside Women's Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Mercy Hospital Ada
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Norman Regional Hospital
Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)
Oregon
OHSU Hospital (Portland)
Providence Medford Medical Center
Pennsylvania
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
Bryn Mawr Hospital
Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)
Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island
Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (Providence)
South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)
Tennessee
University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial (Frisco)
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)
Ben Taub Hospital (Houston)
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital\
Parkland Memorial Hospital (Dallas)
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth
University Hospital (San Antonio)
Utah
University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital (Lynchburg)
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
UVA University Hospital (Charlottesville)
Washington
Overlake Childbirth Center (Bellevue)
Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)
Swedish Issaquah Campus
University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)
Washington, D.C.
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
West Virginia
WVU Medicine (Morgantown)
Wisconsin
Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)
Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
Mayo Clinic (Eau Claire)