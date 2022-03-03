15 states hit most, least by the 'Great Resignation'

The rate at which people are leaving their places of employment varies across the country, with Alaska leading the nation and New York lagging.

The rankings come from WalletHub, which analyzed the rate at which people quit their jobs in December 2021 and over the last 12 months to rank-order resignation rates from highest to lowest.

The annual resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 3.8 percent to New York's low of 1.83 percent, while the monthly resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 5.2 percent to New York's low of 2 percent.

Below are the 15 states with the highest and lowest resignation rates. The complete ranking and scoring — which includes Washington, D.C. — can be found here.

Highest

1. Alaska

2. Wyoming

3. Georgia

4. Kentucky

5. Montana

6. North Dakota

7. New Hampshire

8. Vermont

9. North Carolina

10. Maine

11. South Carolina

12. West Virginia

13. Delaware

14. Nevada

15. Indiana

Lowest

35. Kansas

36. South Dakota

37. Nebraska

38. Hawaii

39. Iowa

40. Virginia

41. Minnesota

42. Connecticut

43. New Jersey

44. Ohio

45. California

46. Maryland

47. Massachusetts

48. Washington

49. Pennsylvania

50. Washington, D.C.

51. New York