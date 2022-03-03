15 states hit most, least by the 'Great Resignation'

- Small
The rate at which people are leaving their places of employment varies across the country, with Alaska leading the nation and New York lagging.
The rankings come from WalletHub, which analyzed the rate at which people quit their jobs in December 2021 and over the last 12 months to rank-order resignation rates from highest to lowest.
The annual resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 3.8 percent to New York's low of 1.83 percent, while the monthly resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 5.2 percent to New York's low of 2 percent.
Below are the 15 states with the highest and lowest resignation rates. The complete ranking and scoring — which includes Washington, D.C. — can be found here.
Highest
1. Alaska
2. Wyoming
3. Georgia
4. Kentucky
5. Montana
6. North Dakota
7. New Hampshire
8. Vermont
9. North Carolina
10. Maine
11. South Carolina
12. West Virginia
13. Delaware
14. Nevada
15. Indiana
Lowest
35. Kansas
36. South Dakota
37. Nebraska
38. Hawaii
39. Iowa
40. Virginia
41. Minnesota
42. Connecticut
43. New Jersey
44. Ohio
45. California
46. Maryland
47. Massachusetts
48. Washington
49. Pennsylvania
50. Washington, D.C.
51. New York