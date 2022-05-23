15 states hit most, least by the 'Great Resignation'

The rate at which people are leaving their places of employment varies across the country, with Alaska leading the nation and New York lagging.

The rankings come from WalletHub, which analyzed the rate at which people quit their jobs in the last month and over the last 12 months to rank-order resignation rates from highest to lowest. The rankings were updated May 18.

The annual resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 4.15 percent to New York's low of 1.95 percent, while the monthly resignation rate ranges from Florida's high of 4.3 percent to New York's low of 1.7 percent.

Below are the 15 states, including Washington, D.C., with the highest and lowest resignation rates over the last 12 months. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.

Highest

1. Alaska: 4.15 percent

2. Georgia: 3.79 percent

3. Nevada: 3.76 percent

4. Hawaii: 3.5 percent

5. Kentucky: 3.49 percent

6. Montana: 3.47 percent

7. Mississippi: 3.43 percent

8. South Carolina: 3.43 percent

9. Wyoming: 3.39 percent

10. North Carolina: 3.38 percent

11. Idaho: 3.35 percent

12. Arizona: 3.33 percent

13. West Virginia: 3.31 percent

14. Colorado: 3.29 percent

15. Louisiana: 3.29 percent

Lowest

36. Nebraska: 2.72 percent

37. Maine: 2.69 percent

38. Rhode Island: 2.68 percent

39. South Dakota: 2.67 percent

40. Kansas: 2.63 percent

41. Iowa: 2.62 percent

42. California: 2.52 percent

43. Maryland: 2.48 percent

44. New Jersey: 2.48 percent

45. Washington: 2.47 percent

46. Minnesota: 2.45 percent

47. Massachusetts: 2.28 percent

48. Connecticut: 2.24 percent

49. Pennsylvania: 2.24 percent

50. Washington, D.C.: 2.03 percent

51. New York: 1.95 percent