15 states hit most, least by the 'Great Resignation'

The rate at which people are leaving their places of employment varies across the country, with Alaska leading the nation and New York lagging.
The rankings come from WalletHub, which analyzed the rate at which people quit their jobs in the last month and over the last 12 months to rank-order resignation rates from highest to lowest. The rankings were updated May 18.
The annual resignation rate ranges from Alaska's high of 4.15 percent to New York's low of 1.95 percent, while the monthly resignation rate ranges from Florida's high of 4.3 percent to New York's low of 1.7 percent.
Below are the 15 states, including Washington, D.C., with the highest and lowest resignation rates over the last 12 months. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.
Highest
1. Alaska: 4.15 percent
2. Georgia: 3.79 percent
3. Nevada: 3.76 percent
4. Hawaii: 3.5 percent
5. Kentucky: 3.49 percent
6. Montana: 3.47 percent
7. Mississippi: 3.43 percent
8. South Carolina: 3.43 percent
9. Wyoming: 3.39 percent
10. North Carolina: 3.38 percent
11. Idaho: 3.35 percent
12. Arizona: 3.33 percent
13. West Virginia: 3.31 percent
14. Colorado: 3.29 percent
15. Louisiana: 3.29 percent
Lowest
36. Nebraska: 2.72 percent
37. Maine: 2.69 percent
38. Rhode Island: 2.68 percent
39. South Dakota: 2.67 percent
40. Kansas: 2.63 percent
41. Iowa: 2.62 percent
42. California: 2.52 percent
43. Maryland: 2.48 percent
44. New Jersey: 2.48 percent
45. Washington: 2.47 percent
46. Minnesota: 2.45 percent
47. Massachusetts: 2.28 percent
48. Connecticut: 2.24 percent
49. Pennsylvania: 2.24 percent
50. Washington, D.C.: 2.03 percent
51. New York: 1.95 percent