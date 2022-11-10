15 most, least charitable states

The rate at which people give their money or time toward charitable causes ranges across the United States, with Utah leading the nation for philanthropic behavior.

The rankings come from Wallethub, which analyzed 50 states by comparing them across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, such as the volunteer rate and the share of income donated. The rankings were published Nov. 8.

The scores range from Utah's 70.99 to Arizona's 42.77. Below are the 15 states with the highest and lowest scores for giving.

Most charitable

1. Utah: 70.99

2. Maryland: 67.94

3. Minnesota: 66.41

4. North Dakota: 65

5. Oregon: 63.23

6. Wyoming: 62.96

7. Pennsylvania: 62.38

8. Delaware: 62.02

9. Ohio: 62

10. Virginia: 61.42

11. Maine: 61.28

12. Alaska: 60.83

13. Colorado: 59.63

14. New Hampshire: 59.43

15. Washington: 58.66

Least charitable



36. Kentucky: 54.07

37. Kansas: 53.71

38. Tennessee: 52.93

39. Michigan: 52.87

40. Hawaii: 51.87

41. Alabama: 51.36

42. California: 50.97

43. South Carolina: 50.94

44. West Virginia: 50.28

45. Rhode Island: 50.03

46. Nevada: 48.87

47. Louisiana: 47.13

48. Mississippi: 45.96

49. New Mexico: 44.74

50. Arizona: 42.77