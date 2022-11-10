15 most, least charitable states

Molly Gamble (Twitter) -

The rate at which people give their money or time toward charitable causes ranges across the United States, with Utah leading the nation for philanthropic behavior.

The rankings come from Wallethub, which analyzed 50 states by comparing them across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, such as the volunteer rate and the share of income donated. The rankings were published Nov. 8.

The scores range from Utah's 70.99 to Arizona's 42.77. Below are the 15 states with the highest and lowest scores for giving. 

Most charitable 

1. Utah: 70.99
2. Maryland: 67.94
3. Minnesota: 66.41
4. North Dakota: 65
5. Oregon: 63.23
6. Wyoming: 62.96
7. Pennsylvania: 62.38
8. Delaware: 62.02
9. Ohio: 62
10. Virginia: 61.42
11. Maine: 61.28
12. Alaska: 60.83
13. Colorado: 59.63
14. New Hampshire: 59.43
15. Washington: 58.66

Least charitable 

36. Kentucky: 54.07
37. Kansas: 53.71
38. Tennessee: 52.93
39. Michigan: 52.87
40. Hawaii: 51.87
41. Alabama: 51.36
42. California: 50.97
43. South Carolina: 50.94
44. West Virginia: 50.28
45. Rhode Island: 50.03
46. Nevada: 48.87
47. Louisiana: 47.13
48. Mississippi: 45.96
49. New Mexico: 44.74
50. Arizona: 42.77

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles